Was that a Quality Street wrapper Alesha Dixon wore on BGT?

It was Alesha Dixon’s turn to face some fashion fire on Britain’s Got Talent as viewers compared her bright yellow mini-dress to a Quality Street chocolate.

Her outfit on Tuesday night’s episode took the heat off co-judge Amanda Holden, whose risque see-through gown turned heads on Monday night’s show.

As the ITV contest’s second round of semi-finals was broadcast live, viewers took their opinions to Twitter…

Meanwhile, Amanda’s new floorlength golden gown won the seal of approval from fans…

With a good few rounds still left to go, we can’t wait to see what else the panel’s wardrobes have in store…

Britain’s Got Talent continues on ITV at 7.30pm on Wednesday.
