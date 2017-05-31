Was that a Quality Street wrapper Alesha Dixon wore on BGT?
It was Alesha Dixon’s turn to face some fashion fire on Britain’s Got Talent as viewers compared her bright yellow mini-dress to a Quality Street chocolate.
Her outfit on Tuesday night’s episode took the heat off co-judge Amanda Holden, whose risque see-through gown turned heads on Monday night’s show.
As the ITV contest’s second round of semi-finals was broadcast live, viewers took their opinions to Twitter…
Alesha wearing the gold toffee wrapper from a Quality Street box! #BGT— Rose Habberley (@RoseHabberley) May 30, 2017
Did Alesha deliberately dress as a Quality Street or...? #bgt #BritainsGotTalent— Kitty Gallagher (@KittyLovesDucks) May 30, 2017
Alesha's dress looks like a Quality Street sweet tonight. #BGT— The Mind Of Mike (@tweeter_time) May 30, 2017
"Oh my life, what is she weari- she looks like Big Bird" - my mum on Alesha Dixon #bgt— Paris 🌻 (@lifeinflorals) May 30, 2017
#BritainsGotTalent I wondered where I saw that dress. It was covering my toilet roll. #BGT— Darles Chickens (@Darls_Chickens) May 30, 2017
Meanwhile, Amanda’s new floorlength golden gown won the seal of approval from fans…
I'm in❤️ with Amanda's Dress @BGT https://t.co/w2PFUrNcDu— Emma Garrett (@EmmaSGarrett) May 30, 2017
I'm giving 4 yeses to amanda's dress #BGT— Chris Carruthers (@ChrisDerekCarr) May 30, 2017
I want amanda's dress😫😭 @BGT @AmandaHolden— Becca Davis-Owen (@Becca_Stonem97) May 30, 2017
Absolutely love this dress, you look lovely #bestdressed judge #BGT— krystal peck (@KryatalPeck) May 30, 2017
With a good few rounds still left to go, we can’t wait to see what else the panel’s wardrobes have in store…
Britain’s Got Talent continues on ITV at 7.30pm on Wednesday.
