Was that a Quality Street wrapper Alesha Dixon wore on BGT?

It was Alesha Dixon’s turn to face some fashion fire on Britain’s Got Talent as viewers compared her bright yellow mini-dress to a Quality Street chocolate.

Her outfit on Tuesday night’s episode took the heat off co-judge Amanda Holden, whose risque see-through gown turned heads on Monday night’s show.

As the ITV contest’s second round of semi-finals was broadcast live, viewers took their opinions to Twitter…

Alesha wearing the gold toffee wrapper from a Quality Street box! #BGT — Rose Habberley (@RoseHabberley) May 30, 2017

Did Alesha deliberately dress as a Quality Street or...? #bgt #BritainsGotTalent — Kitty Gallagher (@KittyLovesDucks) May 30, 2017

Alesha's dress looks like a Quality Street sweet tonight. #BGT — The Mind Of Mike (@tweeter_time) May 30, 2017

"Oh my life, what is she weari- she looks like Big Bird" - my mum on Alesha Dixon #bgt — Paris 🌻 (@lifeinflorals) May 30, 2017

#BritainsGotTalent I wondered where I saw that dress. It was covering my toilet roll. #BGT — Darles Chickens (@Darls_Chickens) May 30, 2017

Meanwhile, Amanda’s new floorlength golden gown won the seal of approval from fans…

I'm giving 4 yeses to amanda's dress #BGT — Chris Carruthers (@ChrisDerekCarr) May 30, 2017

Absolutely love this dress, you look lovely #bestdressed judge #BGT — krystal peck (@KryatalPeck) May 30, 2017

With a good few rounds still left to go, we can’t wait to see what else the panel’s wardrobes have in store…

Britain’s Got Talent continues on ITV at 7.30pm on Wednesday.