Was Idina Menzel just out sung by an 11-year-old boy?

For musical theatre fans all over the world, sharing a stage with Idina Menzel would be a dream come true - not to mind singing one of her songs with her or even upstaging her for that matter!

Well, an 11-year-old American boy did just that at one of her recent show in Texas.

Menzel invited a group of little kids on stage to help her sing her smash hit, Let it Go from Disney’s Frozen.

Straight away she was drawn to Luke Chacko as he was the only boy in the group.

Prompted by a family member in the audience, Menzel let him start the song.

Little did she know what was going to happen next.

With his sassy personality and outstanding voice he upstaged the star so much so that she demanded an encore.

No, you’re crying.