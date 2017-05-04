Warwick Davis leads Star Wars Day greetings as he films new movie

Actor Warwick Davis has kicked off Star Wars Day celebrations as he started a day of filming for the next instalment of the sci-fi series.

The Harry Potter actor will star alongside Tom Hardy, Adam Driver, Mark Hamill and the late Carrie Fisher in Star Wars: The Last Jedi when it launches in December.

On Thursday, he tweeted a photo of what appears to be his younger self surrounded by an impressive collection of Star Wars memorabilia.

A franchise regular, the 47-year-old has previously played Wicket the Ewok in Return Of The Jedi (1983), Wald in The Phantom Menace (1999) and Wollivan in The Force Awakens (2015).

Mark, who will reprise his role as Luke Skywalker, also marked the occasion with an “on this day” update.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, who worked on music for The Force Awakens, celebrated by posting a throwback video of himself performing a song he wrote for the movie.

ITV’s Good Morning Britain welcomed actor Woody Harrelson, who is working on a spin-off film about Harrison Ford’s character, Han Solo.

Woody told the presenters his character, Beckett, was a “mentor to Han and a criminal in my own right.”

But he said he was strictly forbidden to share any details about the 2018 release: “I can’t say a word.”
