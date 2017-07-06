WARNING: Do not buy Ed Sheeran tickets as gifts

By Anna O'Donoghue

Ticketmaster have warned people against buying Ed Sheeran tickets as gifts as the person that buys the ticket must be in attendance too.

The ticketholder will also only be allowed to enter the concert if they are able to provide the booking confirmation of the tickets, the credit card they purchased the tickets with and a valid form of ID.

The introduction of the policy comes after lot of fans failed to secure tickets to his 3Arena gigs, due to ticket touting.

The ticket distributor’s official website has released a statement with eight tips fans should know before attempting to purchase tickets this Saturday.

1. The name on the card used to purchase tickets will be the name printed on the tickets. 2. The person whose card is used to book the tickets (lead booker) must be in attendance on the night of the show. 3. The lead booker must bring ID and card used to book in order for them and the rest of their party to gain entry. 4. All members of one party must enter as a group. Failure to do so will result in some party members not being admitted. 5. Tickets cannot be purchased as a gift. 6. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster outlets nationwide and online at Ticketmaster.ie. Tickets can be purchased with cash at an outlet or credit/debit card. If purchasing at an outlet you will be required to present ID. Please ensure the name on your ticket corresponds with your ID. You must retain your receipt in order to gain entry. 7. Tickets limited to 4 per purchase. 8. Under 18’s must be accompained by an adult 18+. This applies for both standing and seating. Parents/guardians intending to bring young children are advised to purchase seating tickets.

Planning to buy #tickets for Ed Sheeran for his Irish dates? Information about purchasing here >>> #EdIrishTour https://t.co/JmPVvGpmj0 pic.twitter.com/0NVXcTINXJ — Ticketmaster Ireland (@TicketmasterIre) July 6, 2017

Tickets for his Dublin, Cork and Galway shows are priced at €81 plus service charge for standing and €91 plus service charge for seated.

Tickets for his Belfast show is priced at £75 plus service charge - there will be no seating at the Northern Irish venue.