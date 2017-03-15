Warner Bros reportedly in early talks to reboot The Matrix

Reports that Warner Bros is lining up a reboot of groundbreaking sci-fi film The Matrix have been greeted with apprehension by fans.

The studio is in the early stages of developing a relaunch of the hit 1999 original, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The publication said the film’s producer, Joel Silver, approached Warner Bros about a potential new release, although siblings Lana and Lilly Wachowski, who wrote and directed the original and its two sequels, are said not to be currently involved.

Writing on Twitter, fans pleaded with Warner Bros to follow in the path of Star Wars and add sequels or prequels, rather than remake the original movie.

Instead of remaking The Matrix they should expand the in-movie universe like Star Wars. — Toby (@realrandomgamer) March 15, 2017

Warner Bros. don't reboot The Matrix.



Please.



Please don't.



Please don't do it. — Josh West (@origamikid) March 15, 2017

Just saw that The Matrix might have a reboot, no please. Make something new >.> — Treble Sketch (@ILM126) March 15, 2017

#PleaseRecycle! ~~ just not #TheMatrix ~~ unless it's the two sequels ~~ which deserve to share a dumpster with the Star Wars "prequels." https://t.co/tgJYH8VjLs — Russell K (@TheRuss411) March 15, 2017

"The Matrix reboot" sounds terrible. I wonder who can recreate the magic of keanu,moss and fishburne. A sequel will please us @wbpictures ☺ — Abinash Rath (@ToxicMonk) March 15, 2017

"Warner Bros. in early talks to reboot The Matrix." pic.twitter.com/rxMy6RClzQ — Charles Lai (@comtar) March 15, 2017

Reports also say The Avengers writer Zak Penn is in line to work on the script for the film.

The 1999 movie included innovative special effects, including the slow-motion bullet, and followed computer programmer Neo (Keanu Reeves) in his mission to overthrow humanity’s oppressors, the Matrix.

It spawned two sequels, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, both released in 2003.