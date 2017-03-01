War Machine trailer shows Brad Pitt as grey-haired US general

Brad Pitt sports grey hair and a military swagger as US General Stanley McChrystal in the first trailer for new satire War Machine.

Brad stars in the provocative new film as the four-star general when he was the commander of US and Nato forces in Afghanistan, before he was brought down by a journalist’s expose in which he mocked civilian government officials, including then-vice president Joe Biden, and indirectly expressed disappointment in Barack Obama.

Stanley later apologised and resigned from his role.

Brad served as producer on the film, which was directed by David Michod and was inspired by Michael Hastings’ best-selling book The Operators: The Wild And Terrifying Inside Story Of America’s War In Afghanistan.

In the short trailer, Brad’s general can be seen putting on a uniform, facing questions from journalists and telling someone keeping him waiting: “Finish your phone call, the war can wait.”

The star-studded cast also includes Tilda Swinton, Will Poulter and Sir Ben Kingsley, and the film will launch on Netflix on May 26.