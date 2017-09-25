Walking On Cars announce their final gig of the year in Killarney

Following a summer of sold-out gigs, Walking On Cars have announced their final gig of the year.

Returning to their native Kerry to wrap up a successful year of gigs and winning the European Border Breakers Award, the band will play the INEC in Killarney on December 22.

Concert-goers can expect a range of songs from their ‘Everything This Way’ album which was the most pre-ordered album and made top five in seven countries since being released last year.

Tickets for the event are available on September 29 from the INEC website or Ticketmaster outlets nationwide.