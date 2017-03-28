Walking on Cars announce Irish summer tour

Walking On Cars have just announced not one, not two but three Irish gigs this morning.

The Dingle natives will play Dublin’s Royal Hospital Kilmainham Jail on June 24, Cork’s Live at the Marquee on June 26 and Belfast's Custom House Square on August 12.

We’re very excited to announce 3 special shows this summer, tickets will be on sale from 9am this Friday on our website! pic.twitter.com/Eyp4N1DCch — Walking On Cars (@WalkingOnCars) March 28, 2017

The announcement comes after the band posted these sneaky graphic hints to their Twitter.

‘Everything This Way’, the debut album from Irish band Walking On Cars, is certified double platinum in Ireland.

Not only was it the only Irish album released in 2016 to be certified double platinum, but it is also the only debut album by an artist, Irish or International, released in 2016 to pass the incredible milestone.

Everything This Way was released in January of last year. The album went straight to #1 in Ireland and remained in the top ten album chart for 31 consecutive weeks.

Tickets for both gigs go on sale this Friday March 31 at 9am from all usual ticketmaster outlets.