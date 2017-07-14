Walking Dead stuntman dies from injuries after fall during filming

A stuntman on US TV series The Walking Dead has died after suffering serious injuries from a fall during filming.

Coweta County Coroner Richard Hawk confirmed on Friday that John Bernecker, 33, died on Wednesday after the accident on the set in Senoia, near Atlanta.

Hawk said that Bernecker died following blunt force trauma, and ruled that his death was accidental.

US news reports have said that Bernecker suffered grave injuries after falling approximately 20ft-25ft on to concrete.

The zombie-based AMC show, which stars Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus and Chandler Riggs, was in the process of filming its eighth series, but production was halted after the incident.

In a statement published by American news organisation USA Today, the network said: “We are saddened to report that John Bernecker, a talented stuntman for The Walking Dead and numerous other television shows and films, suffered serious injuries from a tragic accident on set.

“He was immediately transported to an Atlanta hospital and we have temporarily shut down production.”