Waiting lists were the talk of Twitter after 13-year-old Megan appeared in the Late Late

13-year-old Megan Halvey Ryan spoke to Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show about suffering from Scoliosis and being on the waiting list.

The interview sparked a large reaction online and even more so when it was revealed that Megan got a date for her surgery the day she was to take part on The Late Late Show.

Megan Halvey Ryan got a date for her surgery just hours before her appearance on tonight's #latelate mum Sharon reveals pic.twitter.com/NVxWqKkUaS — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) February 17, 2017

Love him or loath him, Ryan is a father to daughters first and foremost.

Love that. Very respectful interview. #Meghan #latelate — Shoegal✨ (@shoegal4eva) February 17, 2017

A date for surgery because of exposure to the issue on #LateLate. That’s ONE child out of many. Sickening they all wait so long. — Scott (@evilsc0t) February 17, 2017

#latelate that poor girl, what is happening to our health service... amazing she got a date for surgery today!!! Typical. — Anne Marie Driver (@anniemay_d) February 17, 2017

The health system is a mess but the Government are too busy fighting over whether Enda Kenny should stay or go #go #LateLateShow #LateLate — Aileen Farrell (@aileen_farrell) February 17, 2017

Our Government should hang their heads in shame over the treatment of our sick children. This is beyond infuriating #latelate — Mac (@ItsAaronYaKnow) February 17, 2017

Jesus that was some eye opener to how much of a farce our health system is. #Disgrace #LateLate — Rory's Stories (@RorysStories) February 17, 2017

Wonderful child Megan, best of luck to you. @SimonHarrisTD a lot to answer for when private care has waitlist #LateLate — Eimear O'Leary (@eimsandfin) February 17, 2017