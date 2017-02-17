Waiting lists were the talk of Twitter after 13-year-old Megan appeared in the Late Late
13-year-old Megan Halvey Ryan spoke to Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show about suffering from Scoliosis and being on the waiting list.
The interview sparked a large reaction online and even more so when it was revealed that Megan got a date for her surgery the day she was to take part on The Late Late Show.
Megan Halvey Ryan got a date for her surgery just hours before her appearance on tonight's #latelate mum Sharon reveals pic.twitter.com/NVxWqKkUaS— The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) February 17, 2017
Love him or loath him, Ryan is a father to daughters first and foremost.— Shoegal✨ (@shoegal4eva) February 17, 2017
Love that. Very respectful interview. #Meghan #latelate
A date for surgery because of exposure to the issue on #LateLate. That’s ONE child out of many. Sickening they all wait so long.— Scott (@evilsc0t) February 17, 2017
#latelate that poor girl, what is happening to our health service... amazing she got a date for surgery today!!! Typical.— Anne Marie Driver (@anniemay_d) February 17, 2017
The health system is a mess but the Government are too busy fighting over whether Enda Kenny should stay or go #go #LateLateShow #LateLate— Aileen Farrell (@aileen_farrell) February 17, 2017
Very proud of Megann and her mum. What a brave girl! #Courage #latelate #TheHealingHub #scoliosis— Dr. Conor Hogan (@DrConorHogan) February 17, 2017
Our Government should hang their heads in shame over the treatment of our sick children. This is beyond infuriating #latelate— Mac (@ItsAaronYaKnow) February 17, 2017
Shame on you @SimonHarrisTD @HSELive and our so called minister for children @KZapponeTD #LateLate #LateLateShow #scoliosis— Bridgette (@BridgetteBkeane) February 17, 2017
Jesus that was some eye opener to how much of a farce our health system is. #Disgrace #LateLate— Rory's Stories (@RorysStories) February 17, 2017
Wonderful child Megan, best of luck to you. @SimonHarrisTD a lot to answer for when private care has waitlist #LateLate— Eimear O'Leary (@eimsandfin) February 17, 2017
How brave is that girl on the #LateLateShow . Absolutely disgusted with the fools that are supposedly running this country. #LateLate— Ashleigh (@asht19) February 17, 2017
