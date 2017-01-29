Wait, what? Gary Barlow claims he didn't wash his hair for FOURTEEN years!

Gary Barlow has washed his hair – for the first time in more than a decade.

The Take That heartthrob told fans on Twitter that he was scrubbing his locks for the first time in 14 years, in honour of the opening of his West End show The Girls – which is based on the film Calendar Girls.

Gary’s fans saw the funny side, and started sending him some hilarious messages on social media.

But was it true? Has Gary ignored shampoo for 14 whole years?

We hope not. But he did add the hashtag #nojoke…
