Wait … is that woman in Noel Gallagher’s band playing the scissors?

Although known to be a tad experimental with his music, Noel Gallagher has just taken it a step way too far and introduced, a what could be known as, a scissorist to his band, the High Flying Birds?

The group appeared on Later with Jools Holland this week to perform his new single She Taught Me How To Fly and there she was clipping away in the background.

It really just needs to be seen to be believed.

Spoons? Yes.

Scissors? No.

Let’s just say people have a few opinions on the new ‘musical instrument’.

Noel I’ve 3 pairs of scissors can I be in ur band 🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/5NCwq7Icse — Naoimh (@naoimhroe) November 1, 2017

"So what do you think you can bring to Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds?"



Bowlcut: "Uhh.. I can play the uh... *looks around* scissors?!" pic.twitter.com/lNVn9pJNaD — Iain MacMillan (@IainMacMacMac) November 2, 2017

Did Noel Gallagher just pull some random from the crowd and make them play scissors 😂😂😂 #LaterwithJoolsHolland — Graeme Bailie (@BailieGraeme) October 31, 2017

“Im in Noel Gallagher and the high flying birds” what do you play? “The scissors”. #JoolsHolland ✂️ — Its Chappers (@imchappers) October 31, 2017

Noel has fully lost the plot, his latest song contains a lady playing the scissors 😂 pic.twitter.com/OESx12apaj — Charlie Burgess (@burgers_99) October 31, 2017

Liam then took to Twitter and decided to reply to a few people questioning his new member and it just got weirder.

Im afraid not but I do have somebody sharpening a pencil it sounds mega with a bit of reverb on it proper out there gear — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 1, 2017

I'm afraid not but I do have somebody sticking stickers in a book sounds mega with a bit of reverb on we'll out there gear — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 1, 2017

He just marches to the beat of his own … scissors?