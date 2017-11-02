Wait … is that woman in Noel Gallagher’s band playing the scissors?

Although known to be a tad experimental with his music, Noel Gallagher has just taken it a step way too far and introduced, a what could be known as, a scissorist to his band, the High Flying Birds?

The group appeared on Later with Jools Holland this week to perform his new single She Taught Me How To Fly and there she was clipping away in the background.

It really just needs to be seen to be believed.

Spoons? Yes.

Scissors? No.

Let’s just say people have a few opinions on the new ‘musical instrument’.

Liam then took to Twitter and decided to reply to a few people questioning his new member and it just got weirder.

He just marches to the beat of his own … scissors?
By Anna O'Donoghue

