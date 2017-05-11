Vote for your favourite Irish Eurovision winner
Ireland takes to the stage tonight for the second semi-final of Eurovision 2017.
Ahead of the performance by Brendan Murphy, we take a look back at past Irish Eurovision winners.
Ireland hold the record of seven winning songs at Eurovision, with our own Johnny Logan holding the title of most Eurovision wins by an individual.
We want your help in deciding which song was the best one to represent our little country on the global stage.
