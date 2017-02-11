Voice viewers can't believe opera singer Ciara was turned down twice

Poor old Ciara Harvie missed out on getting a Voice judge to turn their chair for her tonight, and viewers were outraged for her.

The teen auditionee may have had the image of a pop star, but her voice was pure opera when she began to sing, which the audience loved.

However, she didn’t manage to get a place in the next round, and some fans of the show were very disappointed for her.

Unfortunately there was no second chance for Ciara (ITV)

One person pointed out that the concept of the show ruined the surprise of the difference between how Ciara looked and sounded.

@thevoiceuk that just shows how you care with the image! You thought was a old woman that's why you didn't turn! 😖#opera — Sonia Reis (@SonicatReis) February 11, 2017

Plenty of people thought Ciara deserved a pick.

#thevoiceuk loved the young opera singer absolutely beautiful, a future star ☄☄☄ — Alex (@alexscorpio24) February 11, 2017

@thevoiceuk call yourselves the voice !! So I just watch an amazing young lady sing and not one of you turn around !! #disgrace — Lisa (@lisamorte) February 11, 2017

@ciarahmusic that was beautiful #thevoiceuk , good luck for the future but dont think you will need it .. — dilwynowen (@dynynysmon) February 11, 2017

But when she was asked back as the judges decided they’d made a mistake, things got worse – many viewers thought she was about to get a second chance.

@thevoiceuk For a spit second i thought the coaches were bringing Ciara back to have her on there team she has an incredible voice 😮😀😃 — Kell's World (@geordie1513) February 11, 2017

Just in case she wasn't upset enough...call her back...and not pick her again! #TheVoiceUK — is it just me? (@algraco1) February 11, 2017

Just build her hopes up then dash them. #thevoiceuk — JR (@jronthetrain) February 11, 2017

However, they only wanted to offer their feedback. Although that is important, too…

@thevoiceuk See how The Voice needs to bring back judges feedback if no one turns? It's the difference between them moving on or giving up. — Keri Kilbey (@KeriKilbey) February 11, 2017

Like her fans, we’re sure Ciara has a bright future to come.