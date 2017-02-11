Voice viewers can't believe opera singer Ciara was turned down twice

Poor old Ciara Harvie missed out on getting a Voice judge to turn their chair for her tonight, and viewers were outraged for her.

The teen auditionee may have had the image of a pop star, but her voice was pure opera when she began to sing, which the audience loved.

However, she didn’t manage to get a place in the next round, and some fans of the show were very disappointed for her.

Unfortunately there was no second chance for Ciara (ITV)

One person pointed out that the concept of the show ruined the surprise of the difference between how Ciara looked and sounded.

Plenty of people thought Ciara deserved a pick.

But when she was asked back as the judges decided they’d made a mistake, things got worse – many viewers thought she was about to get a second chance.

However, they only wanted to offer their feedback. Although that is important, too…

Like her fans, we’re sure Ciara has a bright future to come.
