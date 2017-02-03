Vogue Williams pulls out of The Jump as she becomes first casualty of 2017 show

Model Vogue Williams has been forced to pull out of The Jump before the Channel 4 show has even started after injuring her knee while training.

Several celebrities were forced to quit the winter sports programme last year because of a spate of accidents.

Now Vogue, 31, has become the first star to have to leave the new series, and will be replaced by model Amy Willerton, 24.

Vogue, who used to be married to Westlife star Brian McFadden, was ski cross training when she fell and hurt her knee.

She was taken to a local hospital in Austria and, after being checked out, was told that she could not continue in the competition.

Really disappointed to be out of The Jump. I've had the time of my life and if the show is back next year I'll be in it to win it! @Channel4 — Vogue Williams (@VogueWilliams) February 2, 2017

A Channel 4 spokeswoman said: “Vogue fell during training for ski cross injuring her knee, which sadly means she can no longer continue in the competition.”

Amy, who has been on reserve training with the other celebrities, said: “This experience has gone from being an exciting over extended ski holiday to suddenly overnight throwing myself into competition mode – but I’m so so ready for that challenge! I hope I can do Vogue proud.”

Last year Tina Hobley told how she was still struggling with injuries caused by her accident on the show, when her elbow came out of its socket, her arm was broken in two places and she sustained injuries to her shoulder and knee.

“For much of the year I haven’t been able to drive, dress, wash my hair or have a bath unaided,” she said.

The show, presented by Davina McCall, came under the spotlight with a number of contestants leaving following accidents.

Former Olympic gymnast Beth Tweddle was involved in a horrific crash which left her needing surgery on her spine.

Ex-Olympic champion swimmer Rebecca Adlington also withdrew from the show on medical advice after a shoulder injury.

Made In Chelsea’s Mark-Francis Vandelli and Olympic gold medal winner Linford Christie were among the other participants who were injured while taking part in the programme.

And former Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding told how she was still ”struggling” with her knee after suffering a ruptured ligament while taking part in the show.

Retired cyclist Sir Bradley Wiggins, reality star Spencer Matthews and gymnast Louis Smith are among the celebrities taking part in this year’s show, which begins on Sunday.