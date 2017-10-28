Vogue Williams: It bothers me when people lie about me and Spencer Matthews

TV star and model Vogue Williams has revealed that one of her big gripes with boyfriend Spencer Matthews involves their competitiveness over exercise.

The Irish star, who has been in a relationship with the former Made In Chelsea regular since earlier this year, has also said she is not bothered by most stories about their romance, but that she does care when people tell lies about them.

Fitness fan Williams, 32, told the Press Association: “I work out with Spencer quite a lot – he is a little bit injured at the moment so he isn’t currently working out with me, but he is able to go for a run.

At my absolute happiest with this one… @voguewilliams #Sunset ?? A post shared by S P E N C E R M A T T H E W S (@spencermatthews) on Sep 10, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

“Annoyingly he’s better at running than me!

“But in a competition of who does more training than the other, I would win hands down. Once I win something, I don’t care.”

Asked if she is fazed by constant stories about them, Williams said: “No, it doesn’t usually bother me.

“I don’t like other people telling lies about us – that bothers me – but then again it’s not something I would ever retaliate against if someone comes out and says something.

“I just leave them to it. It’s pointless to me.”

She added: “It’s so hard when people think they know you and they don’t, really.”

Vogue Williams takes on the Royal Marines physical fitness test at the Crystal Palace Athletics Track in south London in support of SSAFA, the armed forces charity, which is celebrating 100 years of women in the military (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Having recently released a lifestyle book – Everything: Beauty. Style. Fitness. Life. – she said that, along with sharing her advice on things, she was glad to be able to have her say on things about her personal life.

Williams, who was previously married to ex-Westlife star Brian McFadden, said: “I didn’t go into a huge amount of detail with a lot of things, I sort of cleared a few little things up.

“I was surprised people were so interested in that part of the book because I’ve always been open enough, but it was nice to get it out there because there’s so many things that could be written about you, it was nice I could put out what is truthful about my life.”

Great day with @ant.middleton @ssafa_armedforcescharity celebrating 100 years of women in the armed forces. Very tough challenge but I loved every minute ?? A post shared by voguewilliams (@voguewilliams) on Oct 27, 2017 at 4:51am PDT

Williams recently took on a gruelling fitness challenge in line with armed forces charity SSAFA to celebrity 100 years of women in the military, overseen by military veteran and SAS: Who Dares Wins host Ant Middleton.

She took on a series of timed tests, including running 2.4km in under 12 and a half minutes before doing it again in under 10 minutes, a “violent” bleep test, and 45 full press-ups.

Williams said: “That’s what any woman has to go through to get into the Special Forces.”

She said she considers herself to be “a really fit person” but that she would have to train more to stand a chance at passing to the standards of the Royal Marines.

“It’s incredibly difficult and I think it’s absolutely amazing what these women do.

Vogue Williams takes on the Royal Marines physical fitness test accompanied by special forces veteran Ant Middleton (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“It was really hard – I didn’t think it was going to be as hard as it was.”

Williams added: “I’m really glad I did it, seeing what these women go through and put themselves through to be doing such a selfless job at the end, it’s quite incredible.”

:: Williams is supporting SSAFA, to celebrate 100 years of women in the military – ssafa.org.uk/women100. Her book Everything: Beauty. Style. Fitness. Life. is available now in hardback.