Viola Davis is looking forward to a 'sippy sip' celebration with pal Meryl Streep

Bafta winner Viola Davis has said she would love to reunite on screen with her Doubt co-star Meryl Streep because of the fun they have when they have had a few drinks.

Viola, who took home the supporting actress Bafta for her role opposite Denzel Washington in Fences, has been close friends with Meryl for years.

(Ian West/PA)

She introduced Meryl ahead of her powerful speech about Donald Trump at the Golden Globes and Meryl paid tribute to Viola when she unveiled her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Asked if they will work together again, Viola said: “I hope so, it would be an awesome combination.

“When we get together we are awfully fun and funny broads, especially when we have had a couple of sippy sips, as I call them. It would be awesome.”

Responding to President Donald Trump’s claim that Meryl is “over-rated”, Viola said: “Well anyone who labels Meryl Streep over-rated doesn’t know anything about acting.

(Ian West/PA)

“That is the way it is, that is not just directed to Donald Trump. This is someone who is the master of her skill and she has lasted for 40 years in a difficult profession.

“On top of those things, they have to know she is the most honourable, accessible human being you could want to meet and that is a lot from someone who is always number one on the call sheet.”

Holding onto her Bafta backstage, Viola said collecting the prize “feels pretty good”.

She said: “It’s not my style to bask in it too much. I’m good with it, I will have a drink and something to eat and then I’m good.”

Asked if she will celebrate with a “sippy sip”, she said: “Yes and some carbs!”