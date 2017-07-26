Vincent Browne to host his last show tomorrow night

After ten years at the helm, TV3’s Vincent Browne will host his last ever Tonight show, tomorrow night and it will feature an all-female panel.

VincentBrownDebateTV3_large.jpg

The topic on the agenda for Vincent’s last show will be ‘Where is Ireland Post Crisis’ and the panel will include Sinn Fein’s Mary Lou McDonald, The Irish Independent’s Dearbhail McDonald, Independent TD Catherine Connolly and Sinead O’Carroll from The Journal.ie.

Xposé’s Glenda Gilson will be on the tweet machine alongside comedian Oliver Callan.

The end of an era.

Tonight with Vincent Browne airs for the last time on TV3 tomorrow night, Thursday 27th July, 11pm.