Villain Willmott-Brown sneaks around Kathy’s Cafe in new EastEnders pictures

EastEnders villain James Willmott-Brown wastes no time before he starts nosing around just days after returning to Albert Square.

The posh baddie, played by William Boyde, has returned to Walford 28 years after he was sentenced to three years in prison for the rape of Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth).

James Willmott-Brown (EastEnders)

He made his first appearance last week, after hints that he could be the mystery man who left a note and flowers for Kathy.

In Friday night’s instalment of the BBC1 soap Willmott-Brown is seen visiting Kathy’s Cafe at night.

He takes the opportunity to go in and have a look while no one is there… but will he run into anyone from his past?

EastEnders bosses have said viewers will now see a story of “power, control, money and revenge” unfold as the villain and his family attempt to destroy everything and anyone in their way.

“And of course, there is one other person on Willmott-Brown’s agenda – the woman he believes ruined his life – Kathy Beale”, EastEnders said.

“With the help of his family, Willmott-Brown will continue in his mission to slowly take over Albert Square.”