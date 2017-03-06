Viewers were NOT impressed by Mary Berry's bolognese sauce

Mary Berry appears to have lost a few fans after sharing her recipe for a classic bolognese sauce.

The former Great British Bake Off judge used white wine, thyme, cream and an oven to create the Italian-inspired staple, leaving some viewers horrified.

Her dish was one of five demonstrated in Monday night’s Hearty And Wholesome, the second episode in her latest BBC Two show Mary Berry Everyday.

Unimpressed viewers took to Twitter to share their disapproval…

Shocked and appalled about Mary Berry adding double cream to her bolognese. — Alex (@alexpreston101) March 6, 2017

I love Mary Berry, but white wine in a bolognese sauce? No. It has to be red. — Saffron Buns (@faerynuff) March 6, 2017

You know Mary Berry's getting on when she uses 'Spaghetti Bolognese' and 'Great British' in the same sentence — Dom Lee (@DominicLee17) March 6, 2017

Dear Mary Berry, this is NOT ragu Bolognese. It's a nice tomato sauce though. — Preacher Man (@benBecalel) March 6, 2017

Mary Berry is doing it bolognese all wrong



*shakes head vigorously* — Emma (@ViolasDisguise) March 6, 2017

Some were also affronted by the cook’s salad recipe, featuring ingredients such as red and white quinoa, bulgur wheat and pomegranate molasses.

Mary Berry is using quinoa and pomegranate molasses. pic.twitter.com/bresawZEG6 — The TV Grump (@TheTVGrump) March 6, 2017

Ahhh Mary Berry on #maryberryeveryday Quinoa and Pomegranate. You've lost it to the hipsters. — bryan conlon (@bryknow) March 6, 2017

You know who has changed? Mary Berry. Pomegranate molasses i tell you. — Hazel M (@Hazel_Evelyn) March 6, 2017

Mary Berry's cooking quinoa and bulgar wheat with something that involves pomegranate molasses... 😐 — Neville's Knitwear (@Falafel_McFly) March 6, 2017

Mary Berry's cooking with quinoa and pomegranate molasses. We've hit peak Waitrosetastic — The_Trellis™ (@The_Trellis) March 6, 2017

But the complaints were still outweighed by Mary’s legions of adoring social media fans.

As viewers watched her put on a beekeeping suit to learn how honey is made, one commented: “Just watched a show where Mary Berry tried her hand at beekeeping. What’s more comforting than that?”

I aspire to be half as wonderful as Mary Berry. pic.twitter.com/qgBd9I9xGY — Amy Elizabeth (@amy__liz) March 6, 2017

I have eaten a massive dinner and I still want to eat every single thing Mary Berry has cooked tonight. #maryberryeveryday #glutton 🍝 — Maja Pawinska Sims (@SparklyPinchy) March 6, 2017

I have a love for Mary Berry like no other — Chlóe-Marie👸 (@chloe_lufc) March 6, 2017