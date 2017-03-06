Viewers were NOT impressed by Mary Berry's bolognese sauce

Mary Berry appears to have lost a few fans after sharing her recipe for a classic bolognese sauce.

The former Great British Bake Off judge used white wine, thyme, cream and an oven to create the Italian-inspired staple, leaving some viewers horrified.

Her dish was one of five demonstrated in Monday night’s Hearty And Wholesome, the second episode in her latest BBC Two show Mary Berry Everyday.

Unimpressed viewers took to Twitter to share their disapproval…

Some were also affronted by the cook’s salad recipe, featuring ingredients such as red and white quinoa, bulgur wheat and pomegranate molasses.

But the complaints were still outweighed by Mary’s legions of adoring social media fans.

As viewers watched her put on a beekeeping suit to learn how honey is made, one commented: “Just watched a show where Mary Berry tried her hand at beekeeping. What’s more comforting than that?”
