Viewers were not happy with the guy who called Eamonn Holmes fat on TV

Back to Showbiz Home

Fans have rushed to the defence of Eamonn Holmes after a weight-loss expert labelled him “too fat” on national television.

Steve Miller appeared on ITV’s This Morning on Friday and told the presenter: “You’re such a great guy, you’re too fat, I’m really worried about you, and I need to move in to sort this out.”

The author then accused Holmes’s wife and co-presenter Ruth Langsford of overfeeding her husband.

But many viewers did not appreciate the remarks, taking to Twitter to respond on Eamonn’s behalf.

Steve, who has spoken about how he deliberately gained weight to have the experience of losing it, said people in the UK are “pussyfooting” around health issues and those who are overweight should be told in a “constructive way”.

A number of viewers hit back at Steve’s philosophy by pointing out its potential flaws.

Miller was joined on the show by nutritionist Kirsten Davies, who said using the word “fat” was a way of shaming and that weight can be attached to emotional issues.
KEYWORDS: Showbiz TV, Eamonn Holmes, ITV, Ruth Langsford, Steve Miller, This Morning

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz