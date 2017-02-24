Viewers were not happy with the guy who called Eamonn Holmes fat on TV

Fans have rushed to the defence of Eamonn Holmes after a weight-loss expert labelled him “too fat” on national television.

Steve Miller appeared on ITV’s This Morning on Friday and told the presenter: “You’re such a great guy, you’re too fat, I’m really worried about you, and I need to move in to sort this out.”

Watch: Steve believes that telling someone they're fat is 'kind'. Do you agree with any of the points he raises? https://t.co/abYKd3rLVi — This Morning (@thismorning) February 24, 2017

The author then accused Holmes’s wife and co-presenter Ruth Langsford of overfeeding her husband.

But many viewers did not appreciate the remarks, taking to Twitter to respond on Eamonn’s behalf.

#ThisMorning love #eamonn he is,nt that big .he has a fantastic personality and a lovely person . — jeannette thomson (@jen12353) February 24, 2017

Steve, who has spoken about how he deliberately gained weight to have the experience of losing it, said people in the UK are “pussyfooting” around health issues and those who are overweight should be told in a “constructive way”.

A number of viewers hit back at Steve’s philosophy by pointing out its potential flaws.

@thismorning I wouldn't dream of telling my family or friends they are 'fat' that's like an insult what about their feelings #noway — shelly sullivan (@shellyjanes) February 24, 2017

#ThisMorning people no when their fat, they don't really need to be told. And could start of a depression! — Anne west (@AnneWest39) February 24, 2017

#ThisMorning calling someone fat is appauling. What about people who genuinely cant help it such as those with medical conditions?? — Livi (@Greentealivi) February 24, 2017

Miller was joined on the show by nutritionist Kirsten Davies, who said using the word “fat” was a way of shaming and that weight can be attached to emotional issues.