Viewers were moved by the story of a vulnerable man with Down's syndrome in the opening episode of Call The Midwife

Back to Showbiz Home

Call The Midwife aired its first episode of series six on BBC One, taking us back to the rundown district of Poplar in 60s London.

And it’s safe to say, viewers were more than prepared for the Sunday evening show:

New midwife Valerie Dyer (Jennifer Kirby) arrived at Nonnatus House as a breath of fresh air, while at the other end of the spectrum, we saw Sister Mary Cynthia (Bryony Hannah) in a despondent state at a psychiatric facility.

But in the midst of drying our eyes, we were also relishing the warm and fuzzy feeling of the show:

The opening episode saw Fred’s (Cliff Parisi) cousin Ivy (Kate Williams) die at the local church, leaving her son Reggie (Daniel Laurie), who has Down’s syndrome, with nowhere to live.

And people’s hearts were broken:

Then as a temporary arrangement, Fred invited Reggie to stay at his home.

But all alone at home, Reggie inadvertently turned the gas on and we were fearing for his life:

And when he was bullied by the neighbourhood men, we felt the anger surging through our veins:

The internet collectively wanted to adopt Reggie:

Fred went to view an asylum to see if it would make a possible home for Reggie, but of course, we were having none of it:

But after recommendations from Dr Turner (Stephen McGann), Fred found another place for Reggie – one that looked much nicer and housed other people with Down’s syndrome…

While we are happy for Reggie, sadly for us there’s a chance we will not see him again.

Call The Midwife continues on Sunday on BBC1 at 8pm.
KEYWORDS: Showbiz TV, BBC, Call The Midwife, Midwife, Nonnatus House, Reggie

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz