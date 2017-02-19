Viewers were moved by the story of a vulnerable man with Down's syndrome in the opening episode of Call The Midwife

Call The Midwife aired its first episode of series six on BBC One, taking us back to the rundown district of Poplar in 60s London.

And it’s safe to say, viewers were more than prepared for the Sunday evening show:

@CallTheMidwife1 All the feels tonight. Got an industrial size packet of tissues ready 😢 #callthemidwife — LouiseW (@Cogs39) February 19, 2017

Oh screw you, the whole box of tissues *10 minutes in*? Harsh, even for you, #CallTheMidwife. — ravenwolf68 (@ravenwolf68) February 19, 2017

New midwife Valerie Dyer (Jennifer Kirby) arrived at Nonnatus House as a breath of fresh air, while at the other end of the spectrum, we saw Sister Mary Cynthia (Bryony Hannah) in a despondent state at a psychiatric facility.

But in the midst of drying our eyes, we were also relishing the warm and fuzzy feeling of the show:

#callthemidwife is the most wonderful piece of television guaranteed to warm your whole heart ❤️ — Helen (@helenjanexx) February 19, 2017

It's time for #callthemidwife 😍❤️ best part of Sundays! — Katie Louise Nichols (@katLnichols) February 19, 2017

The opening episode saw Fred’s (Cliff Parisi) cousin Ivy (Kate Williams) die at the local church, leaving her son Reggie (Daniel Laurie), who has Down’s syndrome, with nowhere to live.

It's #callthemidwife day tomorrow!! In our next ep, young Reggie Jackson is in need of some TLC... Call the Midwife - Sunday 8pm on @BBCOne pic.twitter.com/kk0ew5lABk — Call The Midwife (@CallTheMidwife1) February 18, 2017

And people’s hearts were broken:

#callthemidwife gets me everytime 😩😩 can someone please look after Reggie he's the sweetest 💕💕 — Loz ♍️ (@sobti_lauren) February 19, 2017

Reggie knocking on the door saying mom let me in has broken my heart 💔😫 #callthemidwife — aisling🦄🦋🦉🎧🌸 (@mullificent16) February 19, 2017

Then as a temporary arrangement, Fred invited Reggie to stay at his home.

But all alone at home, Reggie inadvertently turned the gas on and we were fearing for his life:

Oh god Reggie, why did you turn the gas on? You know you aren't supposed to do that. Why write such a storyline? #CallTheMidwife — Rebecca Major (@BecMajor) February 19, 2017

Oh Reggie please don't try to cook😩#callthemidwife — Chantelle Tiffany✞ (@chantelle_anna_) February 19, 2017

And when he was bullied by the neighbourhood men, we felt the anger surging through our veins:

The horrible looks people are giving reggie are making me so mad & those horrible boys bullying him😡 #callthemidwife — aisling🦄🦋🦉🎧🌸 (@mullificent16) February 19, 2017

The internet collectively wanted to adopt Reggie:

Reggie is such a sweetie. I would adopt him at the drop of a hat😭 @CallTheMidwife1 #callthemidwife — Chloe Grimshaw (@CGrimshaw_) February 19, 2017

Fred went to view an asylum to see if it would make a possible home for Reggie, but of course, we were having none of it:

You just wouldn't be able to send reggie there 😭 Heartbreaking 💔 #callthemidwife — Lauren (@LaurenGirling) February 19, 2017

you are not sending my reggie there no way #callthemidwife — lau✨ (@sykesahxlic) February 19, 2017

But after recommendations from Dr Turner (Stephen McGann), Fred found another place for Reggie – one that looked much nicer and housed other people with Down’s syndrome…

Glad Reggie got a happy ending. #callthemidwife — alexa milne (@Alexa_Milne) February 19, 2017

Awe Reggie☺I love him🙊happy ending for him💕#callthemidwife — Chantelle Tiffany✞ (@chantelle_anna_) February 19, 2017

While we are happy for Reggie, sadly for us there’s a chance we will not see him again.

Oh now I feel betrayed 😩😭 Reggie is the best character they've ever had! #callthemidwife — Beth Pratt (@bethanybonbon) February 19, 2017

Call The Midwife continues on Sunday on BBC1 at 8pm.