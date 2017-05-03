Viewers shocked as Corrie's Bethany agrees to marry predator Nathan

Coronation Street viewers have said they found it hard to watch as Bethany Platt agreed to predator Nathan Curtis’s marriage proposal.

The grooming storyline has shown Lucy Fallon’s character as she is gradually manipulated by her older boyfriend, played by Chris Harper, who has lured her into sex with his friend.

Bethany and Nathan make uncomfortable viewing (ITV)

The most recent episode saw Nathan get down on one knee, as her devastated mother Sarah learned of their engagement on social media.

Earlier in the show his co-conspirator Mel Maguire (Sonia Ibrahim) told Bethany Nathan was not upset she had had sex with his friend, saying: “He likes it when other men fancy you, it makes you more desirable to him.”

She then showed the teenager a diamond ring he was planning on giving her.

Please say no... please say no... please say no...



Please visit https://t.co/W35MEI9xnr if you have been affected by this story #Corrie pic.twitter.com/LpGxzEfWfa — Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) May 3, 2017

Later Nathan manipulated Bethany into staying with him, telling her: “If our relationship has run its course, I will accept it and move on. You say you love me and then run away from me.”

He added: “I know I ask a lot of you, I’ve got a real hang-up about loyalty. I can be a bit paranoid sometimes with people I really care about.”

He told Bethany he had been jilted at the altar by an ex-girlfriend called Angela, before asking her to promise she would never leave him and would do anything for him.

Bethany is being groomed by Nathan (ITV)

As she agreed, he got down on one knee to ask: “Will you marry me?”

While viewers did not see her answer, they did see her mum find out the shocking news.

This #corrie storyline with Bethany makes for some serious uncomfortable watching 😰 so subtly done but so effective, makes my skin crawl 😷 — Lozzi 🦄 (@LaurenWright7) May 3, 2017

Watching Nathan & Bethany makes me feel sick to the stomach!! Such a deep storyline 😣 #Corrie — imperfect77 (@Imperfect77) May 3, 2017

😐 the Nathan storyline makes me feel sick that it happens to young girls #corrie — Alicia. (@Lissia) May 3, 2017

During the broadcast the show’s official Twitter page shared links to advice sites and helplines for viewers who have been affected by the issue.

Poor Bethany, Nathan's twisting her around his little finger.



