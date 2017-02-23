Viewers sad to wave goodbye to ray of sunshine Death In Paradise

Fans of BBC One tropical detective series Death In Paradise have expressed their sadness at waving goodbye to their fix of winter sunshine for another series.

The Caribbean-set police drama aired its last episode in season six on Thursday evening and bowed out to viewers saying that they would miss the programme.

Ardal O’Hanlon joined the programme this series (BBC)

In this series, Detective Inspector Humphrey Goodman quit his island job for London, leaving actor Kris Marshall to hand the baton on to Father Ted star Ardal O’Hanlon as Detective Inspector Jack Mooney.

@Josiecomedienne what am I going to do now on a Thursday night? Please hurry up and make some more #deathinparadise 💗💓💗 — Paul Stevens (@stevens_paul) February 23, 2017

I'll miss Death in Paradise! A lovely show, with a wonderful setting. — Matthew Culley (@mattculley8) February 23, 2017

One fan acknowledged that the programme was oddly comforting.

I'm gonna miss Death in Paradise being on. One of my easy to watch comfort shows. Even though there's multiple murders... — Kristen (@_Kristen_A) February 23, 2017

However, many were pleased to hear that Death In Paradise would return in 2018 with another series.

Another great series of #deathinparadise I can't wait till next year for the new series — Amelia Dean (@noviceya22) February 23, 2017

The last in series of death in paradise,New series next year, A YEAR... We can't wait a year! #DeathInParadise @DannyJohnJules @lizbourgine — Si Alley (@SiAlley) February 23, 2017

The final episode featured an investigation into the polling booth murder of a mayoral candidate during elections on the fictional island of Saint Marie.