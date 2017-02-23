Viewers sad to wave goodbye to ray of sunshine Death In Paradise

Fans of BBC One tropical detective series Death In Paradise have expressed their sadness at waving goodbye to their fix of winter sunshine for another series.

The Caribbean-set police drama aired its last episode in season six on Thursday evening and bowed out to viewers saying that they would miss the programme.

Ardal O’Hanlon joined the programme this series (BBC)

In this series, Detective Inspector Humphrey Goodman quit his island job for London, leaving actor Kris Marshall to hand the baton on to Father Ted star Ardal O’Hanlon as Detective Inspector Jack Mooney.

One fan acknowledged that the programme was oddly comforting.

However, many were pleased to hear that Death In Paradise would return in 2018 with another series.

The final episode featured an investigation into the polling booth murder of a mayoral candidate during elections on the fictional island of Saint Marie.
