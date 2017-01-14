Viewers really can't make up their mind about newbie judge Gavin Rossdale on The Voice UK

Back to Showbiz Home

It was always going to take a while for viewers to adjust to the new judging panel on The Voice UK.

But people really can’t make their mind up about Ricky Wilson’s replacement Gavin Rossdale.

He seems to get on quite a few people’s nerves with his waiting-for-someone-else-to-turn-before-turning-himself tactic.

And when he finally did for young Jamie it was quite a shock.

But then the bad feelings towards him started to turn when he didn’t get picked back.

And people actually felt quite sorry for him.

Not good when this is actually a likely scenario.

Poor Gavin. Give it time, eh?
KEYWORDS: Showbiz Showbiz TV, Showbiz UK, Gavin Rossdale, ITV, The Voice, The Voice UK

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz