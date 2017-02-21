Viewers moved to tears as DIY SOS team builds home for brain-injured man

Fans of DIY SOS: The Big Build have called for star Nick Knowles and his team of craftsmen and volunteers to be given honours for their work on a home for a man with a brain injury.

Viewers were moved to tears after Terry Guest, 36, was left with severe disabilities and housed in an old people’s dementia care home before the TV show’s builders set to work creating him a home at the end of his sister’s garden and adapting her home so he could spend time with his family.

The father-of-two from Rotherham had been in hospital with a brain aneurysm and stroke and left blind in one eye and partially paralysed.

He was housed with people more than twice his age until his sister Tracey asked for help from the BBC One show.

Terry branded his new home “smashing”, adding; “I can’t thank you enough.”

Addressing the tradesmen and volunteers, his sister said: “A few weeks ago we thought we were on our own. We had to leave Terry every night and it used to break our hearts.

“I can’t tell you how grateful I am, You have given him his independence back and given him a home.

“We will remember this for the rest of our lives and you will be in our hearts forever.”

