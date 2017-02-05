Viewers miffed as Josie Gibson refuses to even try the jump

Back to Showbiz Home

Josie Gibson faced a bit of a backlash among The Jump viewers after she failed to actually… jump.

The former Big Brother winner was one of the contestants left facing the dreaded ski jump at the end of the first episode of the new series, but seemed to bottle out.

The Jump (Channel 4)

Host Davina McCall then confirmed that Josie was a “no jump”, which means she now leaves the competition.

On Twitter, many viewers were less than sympathetic, with several wondering why the blonde had signed up for a series set around a jump if she wasn’t going to do one.

However, some at least people watching at home understood how scary it must have been.

All that training for nothing!
KEYWORDS: Showbiz TV, Big Brother, Davina McCall, Josie Gibson, The Jump

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz