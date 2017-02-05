Viewers miffed as Josie Gibson refuses to even try the jump

Josie Gibson faced a bit of a backlash among The Jump viewers after she failed to actually… jump.

The former Big Brother winner was one of the contestants left facing the dreaded ski jump at the end of the first episode of the new series, but seemed to bottle out.

The Jump (Channel 4)

Host Davina McCall then confirmed that Josie was a “no jump”, which means she now leaves the competition.

On Twitter, many viewers were less than sympathetic, with several wondering why the blonde had signed up for a series set around a jump if she wasn’t going to do one.

So Josie went on The Jump and refused to do the jump.. 😐 #thejump — Sophieee (@LatinLeprachaun) February 5, 2017

#TheJump did anyone explain to Josie what the idea of the programme was? — Jon Steele-Mills (@thepump74) February 5, 2017

So Josie joins a program for a fee callled the jump then refuses to jump #ohok #TheJump — SaintShippy (@ShippKevin) February 5, 2017

Feel sorry for Josie Gibson - imagine signing up to a show called #TheJump and having to actually...errrr Jump 😕 — Andy Martindale (@AndyMartindale) February 5, 2017

Just turned on #TheJump and someone called Josie has pulled out from actually jumping which begs the question...Why bother? — WIN GALAXY S7 NOW!! (@giveawayrackly) February 5, 2017

Oh Josie. Why sign up for #TheJump if you won't attempt the actual Jump! — Rapunzel Rapunzel (@rapunzelrobot) February 5, 2017

What's the point in going on #TheJump if you're not going to jump? I like josie as well but what a waste of all that training — Cat 💖 (@LittleKittyxoxo) February 5, 2017

However, some at least people watching at home understood how scary it must have been.

I was looking forward to seeing more of Josie. She was clearly very nervous, but gutted to see her go out like that. #TheJump — Nick Barnes🚶🏼 (@imnickbarnes) February 5, 2017

Because she DIDN'T do #TheJump, Josie is first to be eliminated. Nevermind @Josiestweet - you're braver than we are just getting up there! — bbspy (@bbspy) February 5, 2017

All that training for nothing!