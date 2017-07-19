Viewers’ hearts melt as Love Island’s Chris gets emotional over baby challenge

Love Island fans have had their hearts wrenched by Chris Hughes, who could not contain his emotions as he became a father – to a robot baby.

The couples were tasked with looking after pretend infants in Wednesday night’s episode of the ITV 2 show, and some took to the challenge more naturally than others.

Hughes broke down in tears as he stood his ground about how to look after his baby properly, taking care to protect it from the Majorcan resort heat with a hat, while Sam Gowland lounged under the glaring sun with his.

Chris the polar bear's heart has 100% melted 💗👶 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/stufZfJwEb — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 19, 2017

He laughed through sobs: “Why am I crying? It’s because I care about the baby. What has got into me?”

But his emotional reaction was a hit with viewers, who could not help but be won over as he exposed his paternal side.

Among those who tweeted that he was “adorable” and would make the “best dad,” were some who took it a step further with comments such as: “Watching Chris with that baby almost made my ovaries explode.”

This episode of love island has now made everyone women love Chris even more😍😍 #BabyDaddy #loveisland2017 #dilf @LoveIsland — Elle jacko (@pumpactionjacko) July 19, 2017

Watching Chris with that baby almost made my ovaries explode #loveisland — Seána Nic Ruairí (@MccrorySeana) July 19, 2017

Loving the boys a little more with their babies!! How good are they especially Chris #loveisland 👶🏼👊🏼 — LOTTIE (@Lottieb23) July 19, 2017

Seriously want Chris to father my babies. He has literally melted my heart ❤️❤️ #LoveIsland — Liv ♐ (@Olivia_Lucy_B) July 19, 2017

Chris makes me want babies he is the cutest dad #loveIsland — Chelsi murray (@chelsi_murray) July 19, 2017

Watching the couples have babies on love island still makes me want one 😍👶🏼 how adorable was Chris though 💔 — Nichola (@NickyElizabeth_) July 19, 2017

Just when you thought Chris couldn't get anymore loveable.... cue the babies #IdealBabyDaddy #LoveIsland — AoifeWadding (@Aoife_Wadding) July 19, 2017

CHRIS IS ACTING LIKE THE BABY IS REAL 😩😂 I LOVE HIM CAN HE BE THE FATHER OF MY BABIES PLS #LoveIsland — leah (@lmlyselenas) July 19, 2017

But the baby fever was soon forgotten as the islanders were treated to an adults-only glitter party, before Gowland and partner Georgia Harrison were dumped from the show.

Love Island continues on Thursday at 9pm, ITV2.