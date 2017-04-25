Viewers 'heartbroken' by TV drama about shooting of schoolboy Rhys Jones

Viewers were left “sobbing” and “heartbroken” after watching a TV dramatisation of the murder of schoolboy Rhys Jones.

Harrowing scenes in ITV’s Little Boy Blue saw the 11-year-old gunned down on his way home from football practice in Croxteth, Liverpool, in 2007.

“I’ll do my utmost to get whoever did this... I promise you that.” #LittleBoyBlue New drama based on a true story. Tonight 9pm @ITV pic.twitter.com/jbAGzwLsmG — ITV (@ITV) April 24, 2017

Viewers said it was “hard to watch” as actress Sinead Keenan, who played Rhys’s mother Melanie, held him as he lay bleeding on the ground.

I have not stopped crying since this started. So painful to watch. So tragic #littleboyblue — Francesca Turner (@turnerps) April 24, 2017

Hundreds of tweets were from people saying they were “heartbroken”.

Kissed both my boys and tucked them up extra tight tonight 💙💙 Every parents worst nightmare and pain #littleboyblue 😥 xx — Sally Kershaw-strode (@mustangsally82) April 24, 2017

Many viewers wrote messages sending their thoughts to Rhys’s parents Melanie and Steve, who gave their blessing to the programme.

Such a tough watch. Every parents worst nightmare, god bless his Mum, Dad and Brother. That's something you never get over. #LittleBoyBlue — Jacqueline E. White (@Jacqui_Blanco) April 24, 2017

Others expressed their anger at killer Sean Mercer, who was 16 at the time.

I think Mercer will be out in about 10 years, too. Justice? #littleboyblue — MLW (@19MLW85) April 24, 2017

Taboo actor Stephen Graham played Detective Superintendent Dave Kelly in the programme, which explored the impact of the crime amid a wave of gang violence.

The drama was written by Jeff Pope, executive producer of The Moorside, about the faked kidnapping of schoolgirl Shannon Matthews.