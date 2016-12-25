Viewers can't believe the guy who plays Alex Hunter in Fifa's The Journey is the baddie in Doctor Who

For many, watching the Doctor Who Christmas special is as crucial to Christmas Day as the turkey.

Christmas Tradition time. Watching #DrWho with the old man — Dean Connolly (@DMCphysio) December 25, 2016

So as people made time in their day for some Peter Capaldi on their screens, some were quick to notice another familiar face that they weren’t expecting to see – Alex Hunter from Fifa 17′s The Journey.

Now for those who don’t know, Alex Hunter is a fictional rising star, acted out by Tomiwa Edun, who players can play as in the latest Fifa game.

And it just all seems a bit random.

Alex Hunter on #DoctorWho !😂 This is mushing my brain. Never did I think FIFA and Doctor Who would ever collide!😲 — Patrick Mayes (@PatCWMayes) December 25, 2016

He played baddie Mr Brock but people couldn’t really take him seriously at all.

Alex Hunters hit the big time, Doctor Who Christmas special 😂😂 #FIFA17 #doctorwho — Matt Wilson (@Matt_Wilson89) December 25, 2016

Good to see Alex Hunter made a career for himself after football #DrWho — Marty the Moff (@elmoffo) December 25, 2016

How can Alex Hunter be a super villain when I've still got him on loan at @astonvilla? @EASPORTS #fifa17 #drwho — Adam Bailey (@Persistamist) December 25, 2016

Love @EdunAdetomiwa in #DrWho. Playing you as Alex hunter later today😝 — Theo Severn [f2 fam] (@theo_severn) December 25, 2016

This commentary for when he got his head split open was just too perfect.