Viewers cannot get enough of Ross Kemp dancing with Mrs Brown

TV tough guy Ross Kemp won over viewers of All Round To Mrs Brown’s by showing off his dancing.

Former EastEnder Ross, who is famous for filming documentaries in tough environments such as Ross Kemp On Gangs, was a guest on the show fronted by comedian Brendan O’Carroll’s character Mrs Brown.

Mrs Brown welcomed Ross Kemp (BBC)

But his hard image was cast aside when he got up to dance with Mrs Brown while fellow guest Pixie Lott sang on stage.

Ross Kemp dancing with Mrs Brown as Pixie Lott sings live funniest thing I've seen in a long time @RossKemp @PixieLott #mrsbrown — Lord Smythe (@LordSmythe) April 8, 2017

Things I didn't know I needed to see: Mrs Brown and Ross Kemp dancing to Pixie Lott together. — Nicola ☾ (@platinumbl0ndie) April 8, 2017

However, viewers were also entertained by Ross pretending to knock out Mrs Brown.

Bucking hell Mrs Brown got knocked out by the one and only Ross Kemp #AllRoundToMrsBrowns — Christopher Wood (@ChrisJW1987) April 8, 2017

Genuinely thought my mum was going to puncture a lung laughing when @RossKemp floored Mrs Brown! 😂😂😂 #ARTMB @JennyGibney @MrsBrownsBoys — Elyse Cook (@ElyseCook96) April 8, 2017

During an interview in the episode, Kemp revealed: “My wife’s Australian so she’d never ever seen EastEnders.”

Mrs Brown asked: “So she didn’t know you were Grant Mitchell?”

He replied: “She didn’t know I was Ross Kemp, it was a blind date.”

Mrs Brown quipped: “So you attracted her purely on personality?”

The actor tweeted his host to say thank you for having him, showing that there were no hard feelings.

All Round To Mrs Brown’s continues on Saturday at 9pm on BBC One.