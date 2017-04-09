Viewers cannot get enough of Ross Kemp dancing with Mrs Brown

Back to Showbiz Home

TV tough guy Ross Kemp won over viewers of All Round To Mrs Brown’s by showing off his dancing.

Former EastEnder Ross, who is famous for filming documentaries in tough environments such as Ross Kemp On Gangs, was a guest on the show fronted by comedian Brendan O’Carroll’s character Mrs Brown.

Mrs Brown
Mrs Brown welcomed Ross Kemp (BBC)

But his hard image was cast aside when he got up to dance with Mrs Brown while fellow guest Pixie Lott sang on stage.

However, viewers were also entertained by Ross pretending to knock out Mrs Brown.

During an interview in the episode, Kemp revealed: “My wife’s Australian so she’d never ever seen EastEnders.”

Mrs Brown asked: “So she didn’t know you were Grant Mitchell?”

He replied: “She didn’t know I was Ross Kemp, it was a blind date.”

Mrs Brown quipped: “So you attracted her purely on personality?”

The actor tweeted his host to say thank you for having him, showing that there were no hard feelings.

All Round To Mrs Brown’s continues on Saturday at 9pm on BBC One.
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Entertainment, TV, Brendan O'Carroll, Mrs Brown, Ross Kemp

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz