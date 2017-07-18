Viewers amused as Stormzy tweet rocks Love Island couple Chris and Olivia

Love Island fans were highly amused as a tweet by grime artist Stormzy put a major spanner in the works for couple Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes.

In Monday’s episode of the ITV2 dating programme the contestants played a game called Bang On Trend, in which they had to work out the identities of their co-stars mentioned in tweets from the public.

The aim of the game was to reveal to the islanders what their friends, or their partners, had said about them behind their backs, and one of those tweets belonged to Stormzy.

Love Island’s Chris and Olivia (ITV)

He had tweeted: “Chris you’re too good for her mate.”

For on-off couple Attwood and Hughes, the tweet caused tension as Hughes’s joyful reaction irked his partner.

In addition to Stormzy’s post, another tweet had prompted further friction between the pair and viewers watched as they argued throughout the episode, their romance nearly coming to an end yet again.

Later in the broadcast, Hughes appeared to agree with the music star as he said that he might be “too good for her”.

During the broadcast, Stormzy became a hot topic for fans of the show who enjoyed his moment, although he later took to the social networking site to reveal he had missed the episode.

He wrote, using crying laughing emojis: “I just stepped off the plane fill me in what happenedddd #LoveIsland.”

Responding to his post, one follower wrote: “you have done the Lord’s work and chris is seeing his worth. Thank you.”

Another summed up the episode briefly, writing: “Olivia hates you, Chris agrees with you, all is good.”

Amused by the situation, one fan wrote: “I’ve never seen a tweet directly affect a show so much.”

Love Island devotees were thrilled that Stormzy had caused a rift between the pair, with one praising him for giving Hughes his “confidence back”.

“17th July 2017 – The day a Stormzy tweet saved Chris from Olivia #LoveIsland,” one Twitter user added.

Elsewhere, fans of Love Island were conjuring up the idea of Stormzy and Hughes – who has rapped several times in the Majorcan villa with his close friend Kem Cetinay – collaborating on a track.

Several memes were shared on Twitter, while others wrote about their desire to see them work together musically.

Along with a picture of Hughes looking thoughtful, one fan wrote: “Chris thinking about the possibility of him now doing a rap duet with Stormzy when he gets out of #loveisland after that tweet…”

“Now I’m not usually a rap fan but I’d have a Chris & Stormzy diss track on repeat all day #LoveIsland,” another said.

Love Island continues on weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2.