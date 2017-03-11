Video unveiled for UK's Eurovision Song Contest entry

The music video for this year’s UK entry into the Eurovision Song Contest has been unveiled.

Never Give Up On You, performed by former X Factor finalist Lucie Jones, will represent the UK at the contest in Kiev, Ukraine and the video received its premiere on Saturday evening on the BBC iPlayer.

It was directed by Mark Arrigo at Elstree Studios and features Lucie performing against a dark background for much of the song.

Lucie Jones is representing the UK at Eurovision (Nick Potts/PA)

Lucie said: “Never Give Up On You means a great deal to me and I think the video is full of emotion and passion, the way I feel when I perform the song.

“I hope Eurovision fans around the world will enjoy watching it as much as I have making it.”

Never Give Up On You was co-written by Daniel Salcedo, 2013 Eurovision Song Contest winner Emmelie de Forest and Lawrie Martin.

Lucie has enjoyed a successful career in musical theatre since appearing on the 2009 X Factor series, starring in Les Miserables, We Will Rock You’s world arena tour, American Psycho The Musical, Ghost The Musical and Legally Blonde The Musical.

The 62nd Eurovision Song Contest semi finals will be broadcast on May 9 and 11 on BBC Four and the grand final will be shown on May 13 on BBC One.