VIDEO: Meet some of the die-hard Ed Sheeran fans queuing for tickets in Cork

While most fans will be waking early to get online by 9am tomorrow morning to buy their Ed Sheeran tickets, a large number of people have formed a queue in Cork

Amazingly, some have been holding their spot in the queue since Wednesday, while one young man will turn 18 during the wait.

Reporter Amy Ryan spoke to some of the dedicated fans who have spent days queuing for tickets for Ed's Cork concerts at Merchant's Quay Shopping Centre.