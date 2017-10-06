Video: Battle of the Sexes star Emma Stone’s best fashion moments

There aren’t many Hollywood actresses who consistently find themselves on the best-dressed lists while simultaneously pushing fashion boundaries, but Emma Stone is one such star.

Emma at the 2017 BAFTAs (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Whether she’s rocking a unexpected hue on the red carpet or channelling Diane Keaton in a mannish tailored look at a photo call, the La La Land beauty never fails to impress with her sartorial choices.

Emma’s latest role sees her starring as tennis great Billie Jean King in Battle of the Sexes, reuniting with Steve Carell (who plays rival Bobby Riggs) for the first time since Crazy Stupid Love.

Emma with tennis legend Billie Jean King and Battle of the Sexes co-star Steve Carell (Jordan Strauss/PA)

Ahead of the release of the movie, which premieres in the UK at the London Film Festival this month, we salute the stylish actress with a look back at some of her best fashion moments.