Victoria Derbyshire reveals hair is returning after cancer treatment

BBC broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire has removed her wig to show her hair growing back following the end of her chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer.

The presenter, 48, said that losing her hair had been one of the most upsetting aspects of her cancer treatment.

A screengrab from Victoria Derbyshire’s video (Dear Cancer Love Victoria/Press Association Images)

She posted a video on Facebook of the latest stage in her recovery, telling the camera: “It’s time to stop wearing a wig.” Victoria said “maybe three quarters of my hair fell out” as a result of chemotherapy.

“I have to say losing my hair was the worst bit about cancer treatment for me, more so than having a mastectomy,” she said.

“Don’t judge me for that, it’s just the way I felt. I’m grateful for this wig because it helped me get on with things, go to work, live my life normally without worrying. But it is time for it to go.”

Dear Cancer, Love Victoria Goodbye wig, hello new hair. Here’s my latest video charting my recovery from breast cancer…

Unveiling her shorter hair underneath, she said: “And this is my new hair, this is about 12 months of growth since chemo finished. And it’s come back as thick as it was, if not thicker. As shiny as it was, slightly more ringlety than it was before.”

The former BBC Radio 5 Live presenter, who has a current affairs show on BBC2, said: “I am actually apprehensive about taking my wig off because this is not me, but I know it doesn’t really matter what my hair looks like.

Victoria Derbyshire’s new hair (Dear Cancer Love Victoria/Press Association Images)

“The point is, this is proof … that once chemo is complete your hair does grow back and when you’re in some of those dark moments during chemo you do doubt that … but your body does slowly renew itself once chemo is complete and there’s something really optimistic about that.”

Victoria discovered she had breast cancer in July 2015.

Last year she marked her final chemotherapy session with an emotional video, saying: “I’m home and I’m happy and I can’t stop crying which is mad.

“I think it might be six months of tears just coming out in one go.”