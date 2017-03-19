Victoria Beckham's Posh nickname lives on at Starbucks

Victoria Beckham’s son has revealed his mother’s Spice Girls nickname even follows her to Starbucks.

Romeo Beckham, 14, posted a picture on Instagram showing his famous mother’s drink, with the word “Posh” penned on the side of the cup.

He captioned the hilarious shot: “When my mum goes to Starbucks!!”

When my mum goes to Starbucks!! 👌 A post shared by Romeobeckham (@romeobeckham) on Mar 19, 2017 at 2:47am PDT

Baristas at the coffee chain often label beverages with customer’s names but it is not clear whether Victoria asked to be called “Posh”.

The star was known as Posh Spice during her time in the girl group but shed the moniker when she swapped pop for fashion design.

To all the women around the world.... happy women's day !! #womensday A post shared by Romeobeckham (@romeobeckham) on Mar 8, 2017 at 9:41am PST

Romeo launched his Instagram account earlier this month and has already racked up 294,000 followers.