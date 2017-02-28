Victoria Beckham, Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss mourn Vogue Italia's Franca Sozzani
Victoria Beckham, Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss joined mourners at a memorial service in Milan for late Vogue Italia editor Franca Sozzani.
The fashion elite turned out to pay their respects to the long-time editor of Italy’s style bible at a service that fittingly took place at the end of Milan Fashion Week.
Stella McCartney, Rita Ora, Donatella Versace and Eva Herzigova were also among the designers, models, performers and friends of Franca who attended the city’s Duomo for a memorial mass.
The mourners included designers Christopher Bailey, Sarah Burton, Stephen Jones, Giorgio Armani, Miuccia Prada and Valentino Garavani.
Carla Bruni, the wife of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy, and former Italian premier Matteo Renzi were also at the service.
Franca was editor-in-chief at Vogue Italia from 1988 to 2016 and died on December 22 after a year-long illness.
Victoria Beckham paid tribute to her friend on Instagram shortly after hearing of her death, posting a photo of them together.
I had the privilege of spending time with Franca over the years. Not enough time as it now so sadly transpires. Whenever I was with her I was mesmerised by her strength of character, her charitable work, her creative vision. She encouraged me and inspired me whenever we spoke. What a legacy she leaves behind. RIP @francasozzani1. 💔x VB
