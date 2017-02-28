Victoria Beckham, Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss mourn Vogue Italia's Franca Sozzani

Victoria Beckham, Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss joined mourners at a memorial service in Milan for late Vogue Italia editor Franca Sozzani.

The fashion elite turned out to pay their respects to the long-time editor of Italy’s style bible at a service that fittingly took place at the end of Milan Fashion Week.

Carla Bruni and Naomi Campbell greeted each other (Luca Bruno/AP)

Victoria Beckham paid her respects to her friend (Luca Bruno/AP)

Stella McCartney, Rita Ora, Donatella Versace and Eva Herzigova were also among the designers, models, performers and friends of Franca who attended the city’s Duomo for a memorial mass.

Donatella Versace was one of the designers in attendance (Luca Bruno/AP)

Eva Herzigova was also at the Duomo (Luca Bruno/AP)

The mourners included designers Christopher Bailey, Sarah Burton, Stephen Jones, Giorgio Armani, Miuccia Prada and Valentino Garavani.

Giorgio Armani (Luca Bruno/AP)

Carla Bruni, the wife of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy, and former Italian premier Matteo Renzi were also at the service.

Kate Moss (Luca Bruno/AP)

Franca was editor-in-chief at Vogue Italia from 1988 to 2016 and died on December 22 after a year-long illness.

Victoria Beckham paid tribute to her friend on Instagram shortly after hearing of her death, posting a photo of them together.

I had the privilege of spending time with Franca over the years. Not enough time as it now so sadly transpires. Whenever I was with her I was mesmerised by her strength of character, her charitable work, her creative vision. She encouraged me and inspired me whenever we spoke. What a legacy she leaves behind. RIP @francasozzani1. 💔x VB A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Dec 22, 2016 at 1:52pm PST

Victoria captioned it: “I had the privilege of spending time with Franca over the years. Not enough time as it now so sadly transpires. Whenever I was with her I was mesmerised by her strength of character, her charitable work, her creative vision. She encouraged me and inspired me whenever we spoke. What a legacy she leaves behind. RIP @francasozzani1. x VB”