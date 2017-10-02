Victoria Beckham missing son Brooklyn as he settles into college

Victoria Beckham has said she is missing her son Brooklyn after he left for college in America.

The former Spice Girl posted a picture of herself and 18-year-old Brooklyn – the eldest of her four children with husband David – on Instagram.

“We miss u! X,” she wrote.

We miss u! X

Budding photographer Brooklyn is living in New York and is thought to be attending Parsons, an art and design college.

In August, Victoria said on Instagram: “We are all so proud of you Brooklyn. Amazing A level results and off to college. We love you so much and will miss you.”