Victoria Beckham got the sweetest Mother's Day cards from daughter Harper

Victoria Beckham has been praised by husband David and their children on Mothering Sunday, and got the cutest card possible from her youngest.

Fashion designer and former Spice Girl Victoria, who has four children with the retired footballer, was delighted to share a hand-made card from her five-year-old daughter Harper on her Instagram page.

Written in Harper’s handwriting, the message inside the card read: “Dear mummy, I hope you have a lovely day with us. Enjoy lunch.

Feeling very loved today 🙏🏻 The sweetest card from my best friend x I love u all so much x @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham X VB 💙 A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Mar 26, 2017 at 1:24am PDT

“You are vere spesial to me you are my best frend I hav evr met, Love Harper. Hooray hooray for mummy (sic).”

Victoria wrote: “Feeling very loved today. The sweetest card from my best friend x I love u all so much x @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham X VB.”

A follow-up video posted on the social media site revealed her youngest child had recorded herself singing a song for another greetings card.

Does it get any cuter?!?! 🔊😇 I love my babies and feel beyond blessed x I love u so much @davidbeckham 💕 A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Mar 26, 2017 at 1:29am PDT

David, 41, posted a family photo on his own Instagram page, and wrote: “Happy mama’s day to another amazing mummy …

“Someone that has raised these beautiful little ones to be the most precious, special and loved children … A woman that has drive, passion, intelligence and love for her children what gets any better than that ??”

He added: “Thank you for giving me the most beautiful gift @victoriabeckham (To all the mums have an amazing day).”

Victoria and David’s eldest son Brooklyn, 18, wrote that he loves his mother “to the moon and back” in a post on his Instagram page, and their 14-year-old Romeo added that he “can’t ask for a cooler, nicer and joyful mum”.

Happy Mother's Day. X love you to the moon and back ❤ A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Mar 26, 2017 at 12:54am PDT

Happy Mother's Day mum xx I can't ask for a cooler,nicer and joyful mum. love u lots and lots have a great day ❤❤ A post shared by Romeobeckham (@romeobeckham) on Mar 26, 2017 at 3:37am PDT

The couple are also parents to 12-year-old son Cruz.