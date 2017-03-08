Victoria Beckham: Daughter Harper inspired cute and honest new collection

Victoria Beckham has revealed her five-year-old daughter Harper inspired her latest fashion collection.

The Spice Girl-turned-designer has created a line of children’s and women’s clothes for American retailer Target.

She told US magazine InStyle: “You really get a sense of the relationship between Harper and me.

“This is fun, easy, cute, all of those things. Very honest. Very me.”

Victoria – who also has three sons with her husband David – appears on the cover of the magazine’s April issue and is pictured inside, posing with a group of child models.

The star unveiled her first range in 2008 and is now feted for her fashion skills.

“I’ve got a pretty thick skin,” said the 42-year-old. “It could have been worse. They could have said, ‘We thought it was going to be rubbish, and it is.’

“Instead, they thought it was really good and I look at that as a positive. I look at everything as a positive, to be honest with you.”

Victoria has even won praise from top designer Tom Ford.

“I’m really proud of what I achieved with the Spice Girls, but I’m also proud of everything I have done with my brand,” she said.

“So that meant a lot to me, you know? That’s Tom Ford saying ‘We look at you as a credible designer’, which was very cool.”

The star also talked about how she and her famous family live their lives in the spotlight, saying people “would really be surprised at how we try to avoid too much attention”.

The Beckhams (Jonathan Short/PA)

“But there are certain places where you cannot avoid being photographed. It is what it is,” she said.

“I’ve had this since I was 18 years old.”