Veronica Mars star Brad Bufanda dies aged 34

Veronica Mars actor Brad Bufanda has died at the age of 34.

The star was best known for his role as Felix Toombs in the teen mystery drama.

His manager Kirsten Solem confirmed he had taken his own life and told the Press Association: “I can confirm Brad has passed away.

“We are completely devastated for he was an extremely talented young actor and wonderful, caring human being.

“He was reviving his career having just completed two movies and we are shocked and saddened by his passing.

“The family would appreciate privacy at this difficult time.”

Bufanda starred in Veronica Mars, which featured Kristen Bell in the title role, between 2004 and 2006.

Francis Capra, who played Eli “Weevil” Navarro on the show, wrote on Twitter: “Oh no.. Not Bradley B. I need to call his Mom. I can’t bring myself to believe this is real, please.”

He added: “This is beyond heartbreaking.. I have no #’s to call, but if you can read this I love you Robin, I am so very sorry.

“Gotta get off Twitter for awhile. But I have this to share: Never hesitate to tell someone you love them, you might be saving a life. Do it.”

Bufanda also had roles in movie A Cinderella Story and the series Malcolm In The Middle, CSI: Miami and Co-Ed Confidential.