V Festival crowd slam organisers after Pink is drowned out by other stages

Revellers at England's V Fest were left angered after headliner Pink was drowned out by nearby stages.

The US pop star took to the stage at Hylands Park in Chelmsford, Essex at the festival on Saturday in style but fans hit out after struggling to hear her performance.

One video posted online shows Pink on the main stage with Rudimental clearly audible in the background.

@vfestival worst festival yet spent a lot of money to see @Pink sound was shit drowned out by fairground and rudemental... toilet shite to pic.twitter.com/RrJgjtowmo — Nickkiey Jones (@jamesbdeanfan) August 19, 2017

Twitter user Nickkiey Jones wrote: “worst festival yet spent a lot of money to see @Pink sound was shit drowned out by fairground and rudemental.”

Demi Miller wrote: “Pink sound is tragic” while @RowanRoutley tweeted the singer “sounded a lot better during sound check yesterday”.

Pay nearly £300 for a weekend ticket and the sound system is shocking... can't even hear pink, so bad @vfestival — Danni'† (@DanielleStokes) August 19, 2017

@Madian11 tweeted: “well done 4 putting Supervene & MTV stage next 2 each other. Grt hearing Pink with Rudimental in the background, Not!”

@DanielleStokes wrote: “Pay nearly £300 for a weekend ticket and the sound system is shocking… can’t even hear pink, so bad.”

@Neilski73 said the stages were “too close” adding he was “watching Pink but hearing Rudimental”.

@vfestival well done 4 putting Supervene & MTV stage next 2 each other. Grt hearing Pink with Rudimental in the background, Not! — Damian (@madian11) August 19, 2017

There were also reports of a small fire breaking out after a firework hit the top of the stage as Pink’s zip wire entrance.

The Just Like A Pill singer will take to the V Fest stage on Sunday at the Staffordshire event in Weston Park while Jay Z will perform in Essex.

V Festival have been contacted for comment.