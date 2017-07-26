Usher polishes Walk of Fame star during Carpool Karaoke
26/07/2017 - 10:22:53Back to Showbiz Home
Usher cleaned his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as he joined James Corden for an instalment of Carpool Karaoke.
The R&B star hopped in the car with the talk show host to belt out hits including Yeah, Burn, I Don’t Mind and Caught Up.
Corden pulled over at one point so Usher could give him a dance lesson in a car park after the singer told him he learned his moves growing up in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
The Late Late Show host replied: “It was not like that in High Wycombe. I had to create my own moves.”
The duo then stopped by Usher’s star on Hollywood Boulevard, where they polished it with cleaning products.
They were in the middle of a rendition of track OMG when they stopped to help push a broken down car into a nearby garage.
The interlude did not stop them resuming the song as soon as they were back in the car, ending the number with a co-ordinated dance routine.
Join the conversation - comment here