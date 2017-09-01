US Open congratulates Serena Williams on birth of her first baby daughter

Tennis champion Serena Williams has welcomed her first child, a baby daughter, the US Open has announced.

The news comes a day after reports that the American athlete, 35, had gone into labour at St Mary’s Medical Centre in West Palm Beach in Florida.

Congratulations to @serenawilliams for giving birth to a baby girl!



Sending you ❤️ from your friends & family at the #USOpen and @WTA! pic.twitter.com/zv8HW0dDTN — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 1, 2017

On Friday, the US Open Tennis official Twitter account tweeted a video message of congratulations to the sporting star, which included heartfelt tributes from tennis pros from around the world.

Stacey Allaster, chief executive of the United States Tennis Association said: “Hey Serena, welcome to the best club in the world: motherhood. Can’t wait to see you, a mum, and your precious little healthy baby. Congrats!”

Congrats Serena!!! So much joy for you!!! https://t.co/u4edTrqIbB — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) September 1, 2017

Williams has spoken about her pregnancy with fiance Alexis Ohanian, recently featuring in high-end magazines Vanity Fair and Vogue.

Vogue also posted a tribute to the new mother and quoted her interview where she said: “Two weeks after we found out (about the pregnancy), I played the Australian Open.

“I told Alexis it has to be a girl because there I was playing in 100-degree weather, and that baby never gave me any trouble. Ride or die. Women are tough that way.”

Congratulations to superstar tennis player @SerenaWilliams on the birth of her baby girl. "Two weeks after we found out [about the pregnancy], I played the Australian Open. I told Alexis it has to be a girl because there I was playing in 100-degree weather, and that baby never gave me any trouble. Ride or die. Women are tough that way.” Photographed by Annie Leibovitz, Vogue, May 2010. A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine) on Sep 1, 2017 at 2:25pm PDT

Last month, the 23-time Grand Slam winner hosted a 50s-themed baby shower, with stars such as Eva Longoria, Ciara, Destiny’s Child star Kelly Rowland and La La Anthony among the guests.