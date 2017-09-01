US Open congratulates Serena Williams on birth of her first baby daughter

Tennis champion Serena Williams has welcomed her first child, a baby daughter, the US Open has announced.

The news comes a day after reports that the American athlete, 35, had gone into labour at St Mary’s Medical Centre in West Palm Beach in Florida.

On Friday, the US Open Tennis official Twitter account tweeted a video message of congratulations to the sporting star, which included heartfelt tributes from tennis pros from around the world.

Stacey Allaster, chief executive of the United States Tennis Association said: “Hey Serena, welcome to the best club in the world: motherhood. Can’t wait to see you, a mum, and your precious little healthy baby. Congrats!”

Spain’s tennis superstar, Rafael Nadal also tweeted: “Congrats Serena!!! So much joy for you!!!”

Williams has spoken about her pregnancy with fiance Alexis Ohanian, recently featuring in high-end magazines Vanity Fair and Vogue.

Vogue also posted a tribute to the new mother and quoted her interview where she said: “Two weeks after we found out (about the pregnancy), I played the Australian Open.

“I told Alexis it has to be a girl because there I was playing in 100-degree weather, and that baby never gave me any trouble. Ride or die. Women are tough that way.”

Last month, the 23-time Grand Slam winner hosted a 50s-themed baby shower, with stars such as Eva Longoria, Ciara, Destiny’s Child star Kelly Rowland and La La Anthony among the guests.
