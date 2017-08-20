US comedian Jerry Lewis dies aged 91

Jerry Lewis, the rubber-faced comedian who starred in many hit movies, has died at the age of 91.

Lewis died on Sunday morning of natural causes in Las Vegas with his family by his side, publicist Candi Cazau said.

He first became a star in a duo with Dean Martin, entertaining audiences in nightclubs, on television and in the movies.

Jerry Lewis (PA)

After their split in 1956, he starred in and directed a number of hit films such as The Nutty Professor.

Later generations knew him primarily as the conductor of weekend telethons to raise funds for victims of muscular dystrophy.

Lewis retired from making movies in 1995 but returned as star of the 2016 drama Max Rose.