Unclear whether Ariana Grande's tour will continue following Manchester terror attack

There are mixed reports as to whether or not Ariana Grande's Dangerous Woman tour will continue, following the terror attack that occurred after her concert in Manchester last night, writes Pam Ryan.

The singer has released one statement via Twitter and Facebook so far.

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

While some media outlets are reporting that the tour has been cancelled or suspended, Ariana's team have not released an official statement regarding the remainder of the tour.

The Associated Press is reporting that the tour has not been completely cancelled, however, it is unclear whether Thursday's show in London's O2 Arena will take place.

Ariana has been spotted getting off a private plane in her hometown of Boca Raton, Florida, today and being reunited with her boyfriend Mac Miller, making Thursday's show unlikely to go ahead.

As of the time of publication, it is still possible to book tickets to Thursday's performance.

The 02 Arena has included this statement on their site.

"We are shocked and deeply saddened by the terrible tragedy in Manchester. Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected and their families.

"We are in contact with the promoters of Ariana Grande’s tour and will update as soon as we have further information regarding the planned dates at The O2.

"Anyone visiting The O2 should allow extra time for enhanced security checks."