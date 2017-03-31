Ulrika Jonsson to test culinary skills in Celebrity MasterChef

Ulrika Jonsson has signed up to the new series of Celebrity MasterChef.

She will appear on the BBC1 show, which sees famous names compete against each other with their culinary skills, later this year, according to the Sun.

Ulrika Jonsson (Ian West/PA)

Gogglebox’s Reverend Kate Bottley and former S Club 7 singer Rachel Stevens are also tipped to take part in the series, featuring judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

The Reverend Kate Bottley (John Stillwell/PA)

Swedish-born presenter and former Shooting Stars regular Ulrika was a contestant in a one-off MasterChef celebrity special in 2000.

A spokeswoman for MasterChef said: “We don’t comment on speculation and we will be announcing the full line-up later this year.”