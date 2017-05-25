UK premiere of The Mummy cancelled after Manchester attack

The UK premiere of The Mummy has been cancelled in the wake of the Manchester attack.

The film’s leading star Tom Cruise was due to attend the red carpet event at London’s Leicester Square next Thursday.

A spokesman for Universal Pictures said in a statement: “All of us at Universal have been devastated by the terror attack in Manchester and continue to stand with the community and country as it recovers.

Tom Cruise in The Mummy (Universal Pictures UK/PA)

“Out of respect to those affected by this tragedy we have decided not to move forward with the London premiere for The Mummy scheduled to take place next week.”

Tom was to be joined by his co-stars Russell Crowe, Annabelle Wallis, Courtney B Vance and Sofia Boutella at the high-profile event.

The cancellation comes after Wonder Woman’s European premiere in London next Wednesday was also pulled “in light of the current situation”.

Bands including Take That and Blondie cancelled gigs in the immediate aftermath of the attack on Monday.

US pop star Ariana Grande’s concert at Manchester Arena was targeted by a suicide bomber who detonated a bomb that killed 22 people and injured many others.

Ariana has cancelled her planned concerts at London’s O2 Arena on Thursday and Friday this week, and the rest of her Dangerous Woman tour has been suspended until June 5.