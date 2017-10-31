UK police investigate Weinstein assault complaints from seven women

Police in the UK investigating Harvey Weinstein are now looking at allegations of sexual assault from seven women, it has emerged.

Officers have received 11 separate allegations of sexual assault on dates ranging from the 1980s to 2015.

The seventh alleged victim went to police on October 28 saying she was assaulted in Westminster in 1994.

On October 26 another woman said she was assaulted outside the UK in 2012 and in Westminster in 2013 and 2014.

Scotland Yard did not name Weinstein but confirmed that officers from the Metropolitan Police’s Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command are investigating allegations of sexual assault from seven victims under Operation Kaguyak.